×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: democrats | new year | resolutions | congress | supreme court | donald trump | electric vehicles

Democrats' Top 5 New Year's Resolutions

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 29 December 2023 07:18 AM EST

Midway through one of the least productive legislative sessions in history, Democrats hope the second half of the 118th Congress accomplishes more than the first half.

With just about two dozen bills – including a few that just kept the government funded – passing both chambers, Democrats would like to see less gridlock and more results with the presidential election looming.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Midway through one of the least productive legislative sessions in history, Democrats hope the second half of the 118th Congress accomplishes more than the first half.
democrats, new year, resolutions, congress, supreme court, donald trump, electric vehicles
1089
2023-18-29
Friday, 29 December 2023 07:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved