Key Democrats Flip on Border Security, Illegal Immigration

A growing number of Democrat leaders nationwide have begun sounding a more conservative note amid the worsening crisis at the U.S. southern border – where a record 302,000 illegal immigrants were documented crossing into the U.S. last month – but experts say the surprising reassessment still is unlikely to lead to meaningful policy reforms.

Several frontline states, including Texas, have been transporting the migrants overwhelming their border towns to Democrat-led states and the so-called "sanctuary cities" that embraced President Joe Biden's progressive immigration policies, which many analysts blame for the current chaos.