Maskless Democrats Undermine Mandates as States Ease Up

Several Democrat governors and mayors on Monday suddenly started ditching restrictive coronavirus mitigation measures they’d fought to keep in place for nearly two years — and the remarkable reversal is linked less to any changing “science” than to a public backlash over numerous left-leaning officials caught recently flouting mask rules, experts say.

Almost as soon as measures to “slow the spread” of COVID-19 were introduced throughout the nation in March 2020, prominent Democrats were caught several times violating the rules they favored and, in many cases, enacted — especially when it comes to wearing masks. But the double standard on masking rose from occasional annoyance to political liability as the country begins shifting toward a philosophy of learning to “live with the virus.”