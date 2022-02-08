×
Maskless Democrats Undermine Mandates as States Ease Up

Discarded face masks. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 08 February 2022 09:36 AM

Several Democrat governors and mayors on Monday suddenly started ditching restrictive coronavirus mitigation measures they’d fought to keep in place for nearly two years — and the remarkable reversal is linked less to any changing “science” than to a public backlash over numerous left-leaning officials caught recently flouting mask rules, experts say.

Almost as soon as measures to “slow the spread” of COVID-19 were introduced throughout the nation in March 2020, prominent Democrats were caught several times violating the rules they favored and, in many cases, enacted — especially when it comes to wearing masks. But the double standard on masking rose from occasional annoyance to political liability as the country begins shifting toward a philosophy of learning to “live with the virus.”

