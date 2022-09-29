×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: democrats | hurricane | climate change | political | agenda

'Never-Waste-a-Crisis' Democrats 'Exploit' Hurricane Ian to Push Climate Change

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 29 September 2022 06:56 AM EDT

Climate experts say Democrats are in "never-waste-a-crisis" mode ahead of November's midterm election as they use Hurricane Ian to push their political climate change agenda.

For days, local officials have warned Floridians to stock up on water and essentials and to shutter their homes in preparation for the intensifying storm, which boasted winds just shy of Category 5 strength before making landfall on the southwest coast of the state on Wednesday.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Climate experts say Democrats are in "never-waste-a-crisis" mode ahead of November's midterm election as they use Hurricane Ian to push their political climate change agenda.
democrats, hurricane, climate change, political, agenda
1097
2022-56-29
Thursday, 29 September 2022 06:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved