Despite New Leadership, 'Business as Usual' for House Democrats

As House Democrats prepare to usher in a younger, more diverse generation of leaders this week, political analysts expect the incoming team to mostly maintain the same approach to agenda-setting and policymaking as the old guard – who won't be totally out of the picture.

After two-time House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced she would not seek reelection as leader of the House Democratic Conference amid her party's loss of the lower chamber majority in the midterm elections, a younger crop of Democrats began jostling for the top three spots.