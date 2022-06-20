Democrats Redefine the Dictionary: From 'Bipartisan' to 'Woman'

Democrats don't always let Merriam-Webster, Inc. have the final say on what a word means, showing a tendency to apply the latest "woke" or progressive principles, or some timely (and legally helpful) spin to alter – or even change entirely – numerous definitions.
The left has used its political power and domination of the education and establishment media sectors to effectively change portions of the English language in areas ranging from identity politics to immigration.
