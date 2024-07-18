Democrats Work to Demonize Project 2025

To Democrats, it's a byproduct of the vast right-wing conspiracy — a dark anti-American manifesto dreamed up by a conservative think tank.
Many Republicans see it as a rather mundane think-tank policy proposal that could help repair the damage sustained during President Joe Biden's era of big deficits, unbridled immigration, and high inflation.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin