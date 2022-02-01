Democrats Dodging Biden as 2022 Midterms Loom

As President Joe Biden’s popularity continues to nosedive, a growing number of high-profile Democrats have suddenly been unable to find time to meet with the leader of their party, shunning a surefire photo op and a potential pat on the shoulder for formulaic statements and plenty of distance as they mount their own reelection campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterms.

While Biden may say he does not “believe the polls,” other politicians have seemingly taken notice of the fact that more Americans now disapprove of Biden’s job performance than the number of those who approve of it.