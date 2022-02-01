×
Tags: 2022 Elections | Biden Administration | democrats | democratic party | biden

Democrats Dodging Biden as 2022 Midterms Loom

U.S. President Joe Biden at Mill 19, a former steel mill being developed into a robotics research facility, on the campus of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 28, 2022. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 01 February 2022 07:05 AM

As President Joe Biden’s popularity continues to nosedive, a growing number of high-profile Democrats have suddenly been unable to find time to meet with the leader of their party, shunning a surefire photo op and a potential pat on the shoulder for formulaic statements and plenty of distance as they mount their own reelection campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterms.

While Biden may say he does not “believe the polls,” other politicians have seemingly taken notice of the fact that more Americans now disapprove of Biden’s job performance than the number of those who approve of it.

Tuesday, 01 February 2022 07:05 AM
