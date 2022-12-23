Top 5 Items Topping Democrats' Christmas Wish List

Democrats scrambled to secure some of their key wishes — such as passing the Respect for Marriage Act and recommending charges against former President Donald Trump — before they’re faced with a gift from the Grinch himself: congressional gridlock in 2023.

While 2022 brought several legislative victories for Democrats, such as the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, CHIPS and Science Act, and Safer Communities Act, there are several big-ticket items that could make 2023 a good year for Democrats even though they’re set to lose control of the House.