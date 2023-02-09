Republicans Seeing Success With Minority Candidates, Voters

Democrats have long sought to cast their party as the sole electoral champion for diversity and minority concerns, contrasting that spin with a GOP they portray as overwhelmingly white, male, and old. But a new generation of Republican lawmakers is challenging those stereotypes — and starting to make headway with traditional Democrat constituencies.

The changing face of the GOP was on full display during the 2022 midterm elections, when Republicans put up their most diverse slate of office seekers ever, including 80 female House candidates.