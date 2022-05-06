Democrats Falsely Claim Abortion Ruling Threatens Same-Sex, Interracial Marriages

With the Supreme Court apparently poised to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling allowing access to abortion, many prominent Democrats have opted against arguing in support of the abortion procedure and instead pivoted to stoking fears that repealing Roe could be the tip of the iceberg, claiming that, if successful, conservatives will next work to roll back interracial and gay marriage and LGBTQ protections.

Even though Justice Samuel Alito, who penned the high court's leaked draft opinion, explicitly writes that overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling shouldn't impact Americans' rights to marry a person of a different race or sex, those on the left contend it's impossible to separate abortion from other rights granted based on a supposed right to privacy.