Newsom Pivots to Podcasting for Presidential Run

Since California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom launched his podcast earlier this month, media reports have labeled the move everything from an "attention grab" and "a way to expand his appeal to swing voters" to one that is "raising questions about his political strategy."

While any of these descriptions may apply in some way to the strategy behind "This is Gavin Newsom," one aspect that both pundits and listeners seem in agreement on is that it is part of a rebrand to present him as a more middle-of-the-road candidate for the 2028 presidential election.