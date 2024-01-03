Liberal States' Reparations Push Is 'Symbolism Over Substance'

A growing number of Democrat-led cities and states undertaking controversial bids to pay reparations to the descendants of slaves are doing so in a manner that they hope will galvanize liberal voters without the government ever having to cut a single check, political analysts say.

About a dozen cities and several states recently have announced high-profile efforts studying remedies for what officials consider historic racial discrimination. Evanston, Illinois in 2021 became the nation's first city actually to pay reparations to eligible Black residents.