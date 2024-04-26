WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dei | initiatives | medical schools | practitioners | healthcare | patients | greg murphy

Healthcare Embracing DEI Initiatives Proves Dangerous

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., last month introduced the EDUCATE Act to limit diversity-related programs in medical schools, aiming to withhold federal funding from institutions with DEI offices, oppression studies, and race-based scholarships. (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 30 April 2024 08:07 AM EDT

Doctors and the medical schools that train top practitioners are caving into DEI initiatives at the expense of patient care and overall excellence in the healthcare field, doctors, and medical professionals warn.

It's the consequence they say in the rise of diversity, equity, and inclusion policies that have diminished the importance of merit and by themselves are discriminatory and disadvantageous to other groups.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Doctors and the medical schools that train top practitioners are caving into DEI initiatives at the expense of patient care and overall excellence in the healthcare field, doctors, and medical professionals warn.
dei, initiatives, medical schools, practitioners, healthcare, patients, greg murphy, bill
939
2024-07-30
Tuesday, 30 April 2024 08:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved