Companies Look to Rebrand 'DEI' Without Ditching Controversial Practice

Companies worried about the legal and political ramifications of employing “woke” initiatives that prioritize and incentivize opportunities for purportedly marginalized groups of people seem to be dropping catchy “ESG” and “DEI” labels without “doing away with the basic practice,” experts say.
As some states look to scrutinize policies known as ESG — or environmental, social, and corporate governance — rules, which include the popular subset DEI, or diversity, equity, and inclusion, programs, corporations appear to be altering the way they present what they call their inclusive policies.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.