'Defund the Police,' Crime Focus of Mayoral Races Nationwide

Nearly two years since "defund the police" movements took root nationwide amid a summer of social justice protests and riots, several progressive politicians who enacted or supported the divisive policies favored by liberal activists are preparing to face the voters whose cities have been engulfed by the accompanying surge in crime.

Cutting police funding could be a major factor in many looming mayoral elections – including in Los Angeles, California, Austin, Texas, and Louisville, Kentucky – with candidates finding the topic as contentious as ever.