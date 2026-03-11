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Tags: defense industry | counter | gps | jamming | u.s. military

Defense Industry Scrambles to Counter GPS Jamming

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 24 March 2026 07:20 AM EDT

The American defense industry is coming to the military's aid to counter GPS spoofing.

History shows that every military advance is met with an enemy countermeasure. The U.S. military's reliance on GPS for warfighting is one such example. Adversaries like Iran, China, and Russia have responded by developing GPS spoofing technologies that can confuse navigation for American military assets.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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The American defense industry is coming to the military's aid to counter GPS spoofing.
defense industry, counter, gps, jamming, u.s. military
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2026-20-24
Tuesday, 24 March 2026 07:20 AM
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