Defense Industry Scrambles to Counter GPS Jamming

The American defense industry is coming to the military's aid to counter GPS spoofing.
History shows that every military advance is met with an enemy countermeasure. The U.S. military's reliance on GPS for warfighting is one such example. Adversaries like Iran, China, and Russia have responded by developing GPS spoofing technologies that can confuse navigation for American military assets.
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