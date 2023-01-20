Majority of Defense Budget Not Aimed at Military Modernization

The U.S. defense budget has ballooned since the end of the Cold War, yet that expansion hasn't translated into a more modern or effective military, as the defense budget has instead been used as a congressional hiding spot for a host of non-defense priorities, former officials say.
Former Deputy Undersecretary of Defense Elaine McCusker argued in a November report published by the American Enterprise Institute that the defense budget suffers from a chronic lack of transparency. She notes that non-defense related spending in the defense budget skyrocketed in the early 1990s amid the post-Cold War "Peace Dividend" from $3.6 billion in 1990 to $13 billion in 1994.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin