Tags: debt | healthcare | birth rate | joint economic committee

Low Birth Rate, Rapidly Increasing Debt Trigger Warnings

A bus shelter display shows the U.S. national debt at $36 trillion in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 3. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 22 September 2025 08:13 AM EDT

Rapidly rising debt, healthcare spending, an aging population, and historically low birth rate have Congress' Joint Economic Committee ringing alarm bells about the country's economic future.

In a letter sent on behalf of the committee, Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., issued a dire warning to House Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington, R-Texas.

Monday, 22 September 2025 08:13 AM
