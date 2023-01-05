Daylight Saving Time Debate Spurs Heated Battles in Congress

The pronouncement is, "Let there be light" — but the burning question is, just how much light?
The practice of changing the clocks twice a year and determining how much sunlight Americans should have is a surprisingly hotly debated issue, with opposing sides of the argument citing various health, safety, societal, and economic implications, all of which will once again come to the fore with the ushering of the new session of Congress.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin