Daylight Saving Time Debate Spurs Heated Battles in Congress

By    |   Thursday, 05 January 2023 07:23 AM EST

The pronouncement is, "Let there be light" — but the burning question is, just how much light?

The practice of changing the clocks twice a year and determining how much sunlight Americans should have is a surprisingly hotly debated issue, with opposing sides of the argument citing various health, safety, societal, and economic implications, all of which will once again come to the fore with the ushering of the new session of Congress.

2023-23-05
Thursday, 05 January 2023 07:23 AM
