Electricity Prices Tied to Policy, Not Data Centers

Energy policies in blue states, not the rapid growth of data centers, are the primary reason for skyrocketing electricity prices, according to a study conducted by the Institute for Energy Research (IER), a not-for-profit organization that researches global energy markets.

"The state-level data firmly rejects the narrative that data centers drive up electricity prices," said the study's authors, IER President Thomas J. Pyle and adjunct fellow Daniel Simmons. "That may or may not change in the future, but the most recent data shows that data centers are not responsible for higher electricity rates.