×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: daniel penny | bernhard goetz | subway | crime | homeless | alvin bragg

Goetz, Penny Subway Cases Have 'Very Different Motivations'

U.S. Marine veteran Daniel Penny is walked out of the New York Police Department 5th Precinct in Lower Manhattan on his way to arraignment May 12 after he surrendered to authorities after being charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 23 May 2023 06:43 AM EDT

In the aftermath of Daniel Penny's decision to use a chokehold to restrain Jordan Neely, a homeless man acting erratically in a subway car, longtime commuters immediately drew comparisons to another incident that similarly divided the city nearly four decades ago – that of so-called "subway vigilante" Bernhard Goetz, who opened fire on four Black men who he alleged were robbing him.

For many straphangers, both cases are centered on the same issue: subway crime.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
In the aftermath of Daniel Penny's decision to use a chokehold to restrain Jordan Neely, commuters drew comparisons to another incident that divided the city four decades ago – that of Bernhard Goetz, who opened fire on four Black men who he alleged were robbing him.
daniel penny, bernhard goetz, subway, crime, homeless, alvin bragg
1130
2023-43-23
Tuesday, 23 May 2023 06:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved