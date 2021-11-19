×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Donald Trump | dan goldman | ny ag | anti trump crusade

Dan Goldman Would Continue Anti-Trump Crusade as New York Attorney General

Lawyer for the House Intelligence Committee Democrats Daniel Goldman testifies during an impeachment hearing in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Dec. 9, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 19 November 2021 07:03 AM

The trend of New York’s attorney general trying to take down former President Donald Trump could continue once Letitia James leaves the post.

On Tuesday, Dan Goldman, who played a starring role in the first impeachment of then-President Trump, announced his bid as a Democrat candidate for the state’s top attorney job.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The trend of New York's attorney general trying to take down former President Donald Trump could continue once Letitia James leaves the post. Dan Goldman could be next.
dan goldman, ny ag, anti trump crusade
966
2021-03-19
Friday, 19 November 2021 07:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved