Czech Revolt: Prime Minister-Elect and the European Counter-Globalist Wave

This month's elections in the Czech Republic marked not only a domestic political shift, they signaled the arrival of a new phase in Europe's turbulent political reawakening.

Andrej Babiš, the pragmatic billionaire and populist leader of the ANO party, secured a decisive victory with nearly 35.5% of the vote, toppling the ruling pro-Brussels coalition and reasserting the primacy of national interests in a country long caught between the European Union's dictates and the disillusionment of its people.