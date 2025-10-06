WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: Czech Revolt Prime Minister-Elect Andrej Babiš and the European Counter-Globalist Wave

Czech Revolt: Prime Minister-Elect and the European Counter-Globalist Wave

Andrej Babiš, right, poses for a photo with a supporter during a campaign event Sept. 30 in Prague. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 17 October 2025 07:18 AM EDT

This month's elections in the Czech Republic marked not only a domestic political shift, they signaled the arrival of a new phase in Europe's turbulent political reawakening.

Andrej Babiš, the pragmatic billionaire and populist leader of the ANO party, secured a decisive victory with nearly 35.5% of the vote, toppling the ruling pro-Brussels coalition and reasserting the primacy of national interests in a country long caught between the European Union's dictates and the disillusionment of its people.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
This month's elections in the Czech Republic marked not only a domestic political shift, they signaled the arrival of a new phase in Europe's turbulent political reawakening.
Czech Revolt Prime Minister-Elect Andrej Babiš and the European Counter-Globalist Wave
1175
2025-18-17
Friday, 17 October 2025 07:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved