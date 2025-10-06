Czech Revolt: Prime Minister-Elect and the European Counter-Globalist Wave

This month's elections in the Czech Republic marked not only a domestic political shift, they signaled the arrival of a new phase in Europe's turbulent political reawakening.
Andrej Babiš, the pragmatic billionaire and populist leader of the ANO party, secured a decisive victory with nearly 35.5% of the vote, toppling the ruling pro-Brussels coalition and reasserting the primacy of national interests in a country long caught between the European Union's dictates and the disillusionment of its people.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin