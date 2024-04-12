Cyber Force Advocates Push for New, Separate Military Branch

The six-decade proliferation of commercial and military satellites, orbital weapons, and potential colonization of the galaxy finally convinced the U.S. government that it needed a fifth branch to its armed forces, the Space Force. Now, some are arguing for a sixth branch.
Retired Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery and Erica Lonergan of Columbia University last month authored a report recommending the creation of a U.S. Cyber Force – a 10,000-person division to recruit, train, and develop computer specialists "for both the offense and defensive aspects of military cyber operations."
