WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cyber command | china | hack | cyberattacks | infrastructure | trump administration

Trump Cyber Chief Ouster Came as China Admits Major Infrastructure Hack

By    |   Monday, 21 April 2025 07:21 AM EDT

The April 4 announcement that Gen. Timothy Haugh was being removed from his top cyber roles came as a surprise to many in Washington's national security establishment.

Defense Department spokesman Sean Parnell issued a brief statement thanking Haugh for his service and wishing him well in his future endeavors.

John Mills

Col. John Mills, ret., served 33 years in the Army and also as a senior civilian in government and at national security-related think tanks.  He is the former director of cybersecurity policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The April 4 announcement that Gen. Timothy Haugh was being removed from his top cyber roles came as a surprise to many in Washington's national security establishment.
cyber command, china, hack, cyberattacks, infrastructure, trump administration
839
2025-21-21
Monday, 21 April 2025 07:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved