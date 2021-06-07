×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Coronavirus | cuomo | whitmer | tom wolf | covid-19 | coronavirus

States Fight to Limit Governors' Pandemic Powers

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was stripped of many of his emergency powers by the state legislature. (John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx)

By    |   Monday, 07 June 2021 02:43 PM

State legislatures rendered bystanders by numerous U.S. governors who seized and deployed extreme emergency powers in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic are now beginning to claw back control.

The National Conference of State Legislatures has tallied more than 300 bills introduced in 47 states and U.S. territories to address legislature oversight of executive authority.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
State legislatures rendered bystanders by numerous U.S. governors who seized and deployed extreme emergency powers in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic are now beginning to claw back control....
cuomo, whitmer, tom wolf, covid-19, coronavirus
1057
2021-43-07
Monday, 07 June 2021 02:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved