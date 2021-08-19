×
Andrew Cuomo May Eye Redemption, but Experts 'Don't See a Comeback'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Mary Altaffer/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 19 August 2021 08:10 AM

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, beset by multiple sexual harassment allegations and scandals surrounding his decisions during the coronavirus pandemic, is set to have his resignation take effect in several days – but assuming he engages in some ostensible penance, will the three-term Democrat make a play to return to Albany?

Cuomo admitted to no legal wrongdoing during the speech last week in which he revealed his intent to resign, effective at midnight on Aug. 23. The announcement also had the effect, for now, of staving off the spectacle of getting tossed from office through impeachment. After initially announcing the suspension of the impeachment probe, the state Assembly reversed course and now says the investigation will continue and lawmakers plan to issue a public report.

