The Cultural Impact of 'Woke' Ideology in Corporate America

In the past decade, many corporations have embraced "woke" branding by championing gender diversity, equity, inclusion, and climate action.
Meta's 2014 rollout of 58 distinct gender-identity options was hailed by those on the liberal-left as progress, and derided by others as political correctness run amok.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin