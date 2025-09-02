WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: cultural | impact | woke | ideology | corporate america | donald trump

The Cultural Impact of 'Woke' Ideology in Corporate America

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 22 September 2025 08:28 AM EDT

In the past decade, many corporations have embraced "woke" branding by championing gender diversity, equity, inclusion, and climate action.

Meta's 2014 rollout of 58 distinct gender-identity options was hailed by those on the liberal-left as progress, and derided by others as political correctness run amok.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
In the past decade, many corporations have embraced "woke" branding by championing gender diversity, equity, inclusion, and climate action.
cultural, impact, woke, ideology, corporate america, donald trump
844
2025-28-22
Monday, 22 September 2025 08:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved