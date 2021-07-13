×
Tags: Cuba | cuba | protests | communism

Cuba Protests Could be 'Beginning of the End' for Regime

Cubans are seen outside Havana's Capitol during a demonstration against the government of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana, on July 11, 2021. (YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 13 July 2021 07:51 AM

Days of unprecedented protests in Cuba aimed at the brutally oppressive regime controlling the island nation show the populace has "had it" and is "willing to fight," with experts viewing the current demonstrations as a potential existential threat to the Communists in control.

Videos have been flooding social media showing what is believed to be the most widespread anti-government pushback on the island in decades, including images of Cubans ripping up photos of former leader Fidel Castro and clips of protesters chanting "freedom," "down with the dictatorship," and "long live a free Cuba."

Days of unprecedented protests in Cuba aimed at the brutally oppressive regime controlling the island nation show the populace has "had it" and is "willing to fight," with experts viewing the current demonstrations...
