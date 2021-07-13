Cuba Protests Could be 'Beginning of the End' for Regime

Days of unprecedented protests in Cuba aimed at the brutally oppressive regime controlling the island nation show the populace has "had it" and is "willing to fight," with experts viewing the current demonstrations as a potential existential threat to the Communists in control.

Videos have been flooding social media showing what is believed to be the most widespread anti-government pushback on the island in decades, including images of Cubans ripping up photos of former leader Fidel Castro and clips of protesters chanting "freedom," "down with the dictatorship," and "long live a free Cuba."