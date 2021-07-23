×
Collapse of Cuban Communism Could Be 'Berlin Wall Moment'

Cubans participate in an act of revolutionary reaffirmation to support the government of President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana, on July 17, 2021. (YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 23 July 2021 08:07 AM

The unprecedented and growing number of Cubans doggedly protesting the ruling communist regime may represent the best chance in decades to topple the island nation’s authoritarian leadership, a significant feat that experts say could have far-reaching implications on the scale of 1989’s fall of the Berlin Wall.

Faced with food, water, and medicine shortages, and deprived of liberty for more than 60 years, mass demonstrations demanding democracy have given a glimpse of a day when the once-rich tropic nation, which has essentially been off-limits to the United States, becomes a desirable home for international corporations and an in-demand destination for vacationers. And the effects of an economic resurgence don’t necessarily end at the shoreline, but potentially means more stable futures for countries in Latin America that have been unduly influenced by the current communist regime.

