Crowdfunded Crypto Token Backs 'America First' GOP Candidates

Cryptocurrency holders who already use their preferred decentralized digital currency to purchase cars and coffee can now purchase a digital crypto token to help fund political campaigns of Republican candidates that embody the "America First" movement championed by former President Donald Trump.
While the Federal Election Commission has permitted crypto donations to candidates since 2014, using digital currency to fund political campaigns is just starting to catch on in mainstream politics.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin