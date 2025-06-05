WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cryptocurrency | donald trump | bitcoin | finance | technology

Crypto in 2025: Boom, Bust, or Somewhere in Between?

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 11 June 2025 07:29 AM EDT

Over the past decade, cryptocurrency has evolved from a niche fascination among tech enthusiasts to a driving force in global finance and technology.

In 2025, it's no longer just bitcoin dominating the headlines — an entire ecosystem of digital assets, blockchain innovations, and real-world applications is reshaping industries. Yet, with its rapid growth have come significant challenges, leaving the crypto industry at a crossroads, balancing innovation and regulation.

Hannah Swanson

Hannah Swanson is a freelance journalist at Newsmax and a communications professional specializing in media strategy and public relations.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Over the past decade, cryptocurrency has evolved from a niche fascination among tech enthusiasts to a driving force in global finance and technology.
cryptocurrency, donald trump, bitcoin, finance, technology
841
2025-29-11
Wednesday, 11 June 2025 07:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved