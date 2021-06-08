×
Tags: critical race theory | parents | schools

Parents 'Have to Fight Back' Against Critical Race Theory in Schools

Students work on their laptop computers at St. Joseph Catholic School in La Puente, California on November 16, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 08 June 2021 07:38 AM

As the controversial critical race theory seeps into more and more classrooms nationwide, education experts say parents have one clear option: fight back.

The Marxist theory labeling people either oppressors or victims solely based on the color of their skin, is particularly popular with progressives and has gained a foothold in the corporate world and in the education system. Though many Republican-led states have launched concerted efforts to ban CRT from the classroom, the curriculum is being widely adopted in more liberal places like Washington state, which will mandate the theory in the classroom for the 2022-2023 school year.

platinum
