Parents 'Have to Fight Back' Against Critical Race Theory in Schools

As the controversial critical race theory seeps into more and more classrooms nationwide, education experts say parents have one clear option: fight back.

The Marxist theory labeling people either oppressors or victims solely based on the color of their skin, is particularly popular with progressives and has gained a foothold in the corporate world and in the education system. Though many Republican-led states have launched concerted efforts to ban CRT from the classroom, the curriculum is being widely adopted in more liberal places like Washington state, which will mandate the theory in the classroom for the 2022-2023 school year.