Critical Race Theory Continues to Creep Into Curriculums Nationwide

The battle over teaching critical race theory in the classroom didn't end with the election of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin in Virginia, and as a new school year begins, so too are new fights over the controversial race-based worldview that's still slipping into curriculums nationwide.

Frustrated parents have begun voicing their concerns after high school English students in Connecticut were given a writing worksheet instructing them on how to properly use words such as "white privilege," "indigenous peoples," "transgender" people, "institutional racism," and "Latinx."