'Woke' Cities Abandon Criminal Justice Reforms, Embrace Law and Order

Facing a rise in retail theft rings, open air drug markets, and rampant crime, law enforcement experts aren't surprised to see that a number of liberal cities are abandoning criminal justice reforms in favor of more tough-on-crime initiatives.

Several progressive-led cities that embraced the "defund the police" movement and passed what largely amounted to anti-incarceration legislation in the aftermath of "social justice" protests and riots that rocked the summer of 2020 are now rolling back the policies that essentially emboldened criminals.