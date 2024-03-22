'Woke' Cities Abandon Criminal Justice Reforms, Embrace Law and Order

Facing a rise in retail theft rings, open air drug markets, and rampant crime, law enforcement experts aren't surprised to see that a number of liberal cities are abandoning criminal justice reforms in favor of more tough-on-crime initiatives.
Several progressive-led cities that embraced the "defund the police" movement and passed what largely amounted to anti-incarceration legislation in the aftermath of "social justice" protests and riots that rocked the summer of 2020 are now rolling back the policies that essentially emboldened criminals.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.