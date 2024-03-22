×
Tags: criminal justice | reform | crime | liberal | cities | policy | law enforcement

'Woke' Cities Abandon Criminal Justice Reforms, Embrace Law and Order

Oregon lawmakers repealed part of Measure 110, a 2020 voter-approved initiative decriminalizing drug possession. After Gov. Tina Kotek's approval, hard drug possession will be criminalized again, with courts mandating treatment for offenders. (AP)

By    |   Friday, 22 March 2024 10:01 AM EDT

Facing a rise in retail theft rings, open air drug markets, and rampant crime, law enforcement experts aren't surprised to see that a number of liberal cities are abandoning criminal justice reforms in favor of more tough-on-crime initiatives.

Several progressive-led cities that embraced the "defund the police" movement and passed what largely amounted to anti-incarceration legislation in the aftermath of "social justice" protests and riots that rocked the summer of 2020 are now rolling back the policies that essentially emboldened criminals.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 22 March 2024 10:01 AM
