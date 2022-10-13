Could Surging Crime Rates Propel Zeldin, GOP in New York?

The crime epidemic plaguing New York is particularly personal for Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, and he knows he isn't the only one concerned by the scourge of violence in the Empire State, wielding the issue of public safety – or a lack thereof – to turn his one-time long shot bid into a competitive battle against Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Zeldin's candidacy represents the GOP's best shot in decades to retake control of the state – but the road to victory has been unusually perilous.