Cure for Smash-and-Grab Crime Epidemic? 'Aggressive, Proactive Policing'

Law enforcement officials say the most effective way to curb the spate of smash-and-grab crimes plaguing many liberal cities, particularly in California, is to let law enforcement officers do their jobs and bulk up watered-down bail reform measures nationwide.

The airwaves in recent weeks have been beset by video footage showing roving gangs of thieves ransacking retailers ranging from high-end designer stores to chain pharmacies, with most of the crime occurring in Democrat-led cities where critics say the laws essentially incentivize looters.