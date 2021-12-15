×
Tags: crime | liberal cities | law enforcement

Cure for Smash-and-Grab Crime Epidemic? 'Aggressive, Proactive Policing'

Police patrol Union Square in San Francisco, California. Stores have increased security in response to a spike in thefts. (Ethan Swope/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 15 December 2021 07:26 AM

Law enforcement officials say the most effective way to curb the spate of smash-and-grab crimes plaguing many liberal cities, particularly in California, is to let law enforcement officers do their jobs and bulk up watered-down bail reform measures nationwide.

The airwaves in recent weeks have been beset by video footage showing roving gangs of thieves ransacking retailers ranging from high-end designer stores to chain pharmacies, with most of the crime occurring in Democrat-led cities where critics say the laws essentially incentivize looters.

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 07:26 AM
