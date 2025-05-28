CPAC Hungary 2025: Budapest Becomes Hub for Global Right

This week, Budapest — the historic Hungarian capital on the Danube — hosts CPAC Hungary for the fourth year in a row, cementing its role as a global hub for the rising conservative right. Its message this year: "The Age of the Patriots is Here."

On Thursday and Friday, May 29-30, the Center for Fundamental Rights, a prominent Hungarian think tank, will host CPAC's sole conference in Europe. The event has grown significantly in both size and stature, drawing together many of the world's most prominent conservative, sovereigntist, and traditionalist voices.