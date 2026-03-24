CPAC Hungary Becomes Hub for Global Right

The fifth edition of CPAC Hungary, held in Budapest last weekend, did not feel like just another conference on the conservative calendar.
Rather, it felt like a gathering point for a global movement that increasingly sees itself not as a reaction to political trends, but as a force shaping them.
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