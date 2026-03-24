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Tags: cpac | hungary | conservatives | viktor orban | sovereignty | conference

CPAC Hungary Becomes Hub for Global Right

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban takes the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Budapest on March 21. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 26 March 2026 07:33 AM EDT

The fifth edition of CPAC Hungary, held in Budapest last weekend, did not feel like just another conference on the conservative calendar.

Rather, it felt like a gathering point for a global movement that increasingly sees itself not as a reaction to political trends, but as a force shaping them.

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The fifth edition of CPAC Hungary, held in Budapest last weekend, did not feel like just another conference on the conservative calendar.
cpac, hungary, conservatives, viktor orban, sovereignty, conference
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2026-33-26
Thursday, 26 March 2026 07:33 AM
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