Biden Administration's Focus on Vaccines Ignores Therapeutics

The Biden administration’s focus on vaccinating as many Americans as possible — and its zeal in encouraging guidelines that effectively punish those who don’t want to be inoculated — may be coming at the expense of promoting potential life-saving therapeutics, an important tool in the war against coronavirus that the White House is ignoring, medical experts say.

In addition to creating three effective vaccines that help prevent COVID-19 infections from occurring, pharmaceutical companies have come up with various treatments to help those who are already afflicted have a speedier recovery.