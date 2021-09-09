×
Vaccine Mandates Could Exacerbate Nursing Shortage, Experts Fear

Thursday, 09 September 2021 08:10 AM

A nursing shortage that showed signs of worsening before COVID-19 hit the United States may soon be exacerbated as medical professionals increasingly deal with burn out from the lengthy pandemic or choose to opt out in the face of vaccine mandates, experts say.

The shortage of nurses — who comprise the primary and most frequent point of contact for patients and family members — comes amid an all-hands-on-deck campaign to pressure vaccine-hesitant Americans to get jabbed and is cropping up as the medical community tries to wrestle the COVID-19 delta variant into submission.

