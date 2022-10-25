Who's to Blame for Historic COVID Setbacks for Students?

With the "nation's report card" registering historic lows for students after a year or more of coronavirus-related classroom closures, parents are blaming education activists and the politicians who championed lockdowns over keeping schools open.
The grim findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, which tested hundreds of thousands of fourth and eighth graders across the country this year for the first time since 2019, gave the first clear picture of what students have – or haven't – mastered amid the throes of pandemic policies that involved masking in classrooms, COVID-19 testing protocols, and extensive stints of virtual learning.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin