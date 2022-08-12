Liberal COVID Policies Shortchanging Landlords

California's decision to offer tenants "rent relief" in the form of protection from eviction and late payment fees is leaving some landlords flirting with ruin, according to two such property owners – an immigrant couple who rented a dwelling to provide income during their retirement.

Moe and Shasnaz Okhovat, a Los Angeles-area couple who legally immigrated to the United States from Iran nearly 45 years ago, say their case is extreme, but far from an isolated instance.