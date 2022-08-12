×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: covid | rent relief | policies | landlords | eviction

Liberal COVID Policies Shortchanging Landlords

A woman calls for rent relief as a coalition of activist groups and labor unions participate in a May Day march for workers' and human rights in Los Angeles, California on May 1, 2021. (David Mcnew/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 12 August 2022 06:21 AM EDT

California's decision to offer tenants "rent relief" in the form of protection from eviction and late payment fees is leaving some landlords flirting with ruin, according to two such property owners – an immigrant couple who rented a dwelling to provide income during their retirement.

Moe and Shasnaz Okhovat, a Los Angeles-area couple who legally immigrated to the United States from Iran nearly 45 years ago, say their case is extreme, but far from an isolated instance.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
California's decision to offer tenants "rent relief" in the form of protection from eviction and late payment fees is leaving some landlords flirting with ruin, according some property owners – an immigrant couple who rented a dwelling to provide income during their retirement.
covid, rent relief, policies, landlords, eviction
739
2022-21-12
Friday, 12 August 2022 06:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved