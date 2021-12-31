Pandemic Politics at Forefront as Schools Again Debate Reopening

Despite calls from the country’s top education official imploring students to return to the classroom over remote learning as winter break comes to an end and the current coronavirus surge persists, it appears schools may be more likely to heed local politics over science, yet again.
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told ABC News on Thursday that students should be physically in the classroom.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin