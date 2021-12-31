×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | covid | pandemic | schools | reopening

Pandemic Politics at Forefront as Schools Again Debate Reopening

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told ABC News that students should be physically in the classroom. (Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 31 December 2021 07:26 AM

Despite calls from the country’s top education official imploring students to return to the classroom over remote learning as winter break comes to an end and the current coronavirus surge persists, it appears schools may be more likely to heed local politics over science, yet again.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told ABC News on Thursday that students should be physically in the classroom.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Despite calls from the country's top education official imploring students to return to the classroom over remote learning as winter break comes to an end and the current coronavirus surge persists, it appears schools may be more likely to heed local politics over science,...
covid, pandemic, schools, reopening
845
2021-26-31
Friday, 31 December 2021 07:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved