DOJ Hiring Lawyers Amid Surge in COVID Vaccine Injury Cases

The Department of Justice is hiring eight attorneys to represent the federal government against vaccine injury claims, according to a recent employment ad posted to the official USAJobs website, in what appears to be an effort to ramp up personnel amid an expected surge in cases involving the COVID-19 vaccines.

Since October 2023, there have been more than 8,000 claims filed by those who say they developed an illness after receiving the jab or had a loved one die shortly after getting it.

