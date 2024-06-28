Post-Fauci: Rampant Mistrust of Pandemic Health Edicts

The coronavirus pandemic that swept across the globe in 2020 and 2021 may have claimed its most significant victim yet – public faith in established health authorities' ability to provide reliable information and guidance.
Mask mandates, social distancing, and lockdowns that kept churches and schools closed to the long-term detriment of millions – these are just a few examples of COVID-era public health edicts that now appear scientifically dubious.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin