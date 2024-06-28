WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: covid-19 | pandemic | public | health | authorities | trust | anthony fauci

Post-Fauci: Rampant Mistrust of Pandemic Health Edicts

Dr. Anthony Fauci has become a central figure in COVID-19 response amid growing public skepticism over the credibility of health authorities. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 28 June 2024 08:27 AM EDT

The coronavirus pandemic that swept across the globe in 2020 and 2021 may have claimed its most significant victim yet – public faith in established health authorities' ability to provide reliable information and guidance.

Mask mandates, social distancing, and lockdowns that kept churches and schools closed to the long-term detriment of millions – these are just a few examples of COVID-era public health edicts that now appear scientifically dubious.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The coronavirus pandemic that swept across the globe in 2020 and 2021 may have claimed its most significant victim yet - public faith in established health authorities' ability to provide reliable information and guidance.
covid-19, pandemic, public, health, authorities, trust, anthony fauci, donald trump
861
2024-27-28
Friday, 28 June 2024 08:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved