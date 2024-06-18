WATCH TV LIVE

Disclosures Reignite Calls for Release of School Shooter's Full 'Manifesto'

Friday, 21 June 2024 09:06 AM EDT

More than a year after Audrey Hale shot her way into Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, and killed three third graders and three staff members, many are still wondering about the "manifesto" she left behind.

Excerpts of the supposedly hundreds of pages handwritten journals obtained and published by The Tennessee Star, which bills itself as a "state focused conservative news" website, depict an angry, ranting 28-year-old woman, whom police described as transgender man.

A recent court filing added yet another twist in the ongoing story centered around Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale's so-called "manifesto" writings with a Metro Nashville Police Department lieutenant inferring a fellow department member is connected to the reported.
