Disclosures Reignite Calls for Release of School Shooter's Full 'Manifesto'

More than a year after Audrey Hale shot her way into Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, and killed three third graders and three staff members, many are still wondering about the "manifesto" she left behind.

Excerpts of the supposedly hundreds of pages handwritten journals obtained and published by The Tennessee Star, which bills itself as a "state focused conservative news" website, depict an angry, ranting 28-year-old woman, whom police described as transgender man.