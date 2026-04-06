The 2-Week Countdown to Global Commodity Shock

The global commodity system is entering what analysts are calling a decisive two-week window — one that could determine whether current disruptions remain manageable or cascade into a full-scale supply shock.
Beneath relatively orderly pricing in oil and gas markets lies a growing structural strain that has yet to fully reach end consumers.
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