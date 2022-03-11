×
Big Tech, Business Attempt to Punish Russia Could Backfire

A woman kisses a child after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, on March 7. (Visar Kryeziu/AP)

Friday, 11 March 2022 06:51 AM

A flurry of multinational corporations and U.S.-based Big Tech companies have rushed to declare their own economic war on Russia to punish President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine — but some experts fear the offensive will actually embolden the Kremlin.

Since the Ukraine invasion began three weeks ago, a growing number of Western companies spanning various sectors — banking, retail, entertainment, Big Tech — have suspended or completely severed their presence in Russia.

Friday, 11 March 2022 06:51 AM
